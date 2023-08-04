News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Firefighters, paramedics and helicopter called to Portsdown Hill after motorcyclist loses control of vehicle

Firefighters, an ambulance and a helicopter were called to Portsdown Hill after a motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle.
By Joe Buncle
Published 4th Aug 2023, 10:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 10:08 BST

Firefighters from Cosham Station were called at about 8.20pm on Thursday, August 3 to Southwick Road, Southwick, on Portsdown Hill where a man had come off a motorcycle and been thrown into the undergrowth. The rider was hospitalised with serious injuries following the collision.

NOW READ: Southsea man charged with murder after 18-year-old stabbed to death in Guildhall Square

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the casualty looked to have broken one leg and possibly both. He was treated at the scene by South Central Ambulance Service paramedics and taken to hospital. Firefighters assisted SCAS paramedics by cutting bushes and branches in order that he could be treated for the serious injuries he received in the incident.

An air ambulance was also called to the scene but was not utilised. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has been contacted for further details.

Related topics:Portsdown HillSouthseaSouthwick