Firefighters from Cosham Station were called at about 8.20pm on Thursday, August 3 to Southwick Road, Southwick, on Portsdown Hill where a man had come off a motorcycle and been thrown into the undergrowth. The rider was hospitalised with serious injuries following the collision.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the casualty looked to have broken one leg and possibly both. He was treated at the scene by South Central Ambulance Service paramedics and taken to hospital. Firefighters assisted SCAS paramedics by cutting bushes and branches in order that he could be treated for the serious injuries he received in the incident.