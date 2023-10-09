Firefighters rescue a 17-year-old moggy cat after getting claws trapped in patio table
and live on Freeview channel 276
Holly was in pain after getting her claws trapped in a patio table at a property in Paddock Gardens, Lymington.
The local on-call crew were alerted shortly after 7pm on October 5, before using a saw to cut the table off of the beloved pet's leg.
Feline fine again and with nine lives intact Holly was handed back to her owners before the team from Lymington conducted a home fire safety visit.
Watch Manager Bob Patton at Lymington Fire Station said: "Whenever you’re called to a job like this you have to improvise and adapt with the equipment we have on the fire engine.
“Our ring cutters were the perfect tool to free Holly as they’re designed to protect the person whilst being used.