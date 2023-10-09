News you can trust since 1877
A beloved 17-year-old moggy cat has been rescued by firefighters after getting her claws trapped in a patio table.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 9th Oct 2023, 14:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 14:56 BST
Holly was in pain after getting her claws trapped in a patio table at a property in Paddock Gardens, Lymington.

The local on-call crew were alerted shortly after 7pm on October 5, before using a saw to cut the table off of the beloved pet's leg.

Feline fine again and with nine lives intact Holly was handed back to her owners before the team from Lymington conducted a home fire safety visit.

Holly the cat was rescued by firefighters after getting her claws stuck in a patio table. Pictured: Holly with her owner and the firefighters.Holly the cat was rescued by firefighters after getting her claws stuck in a patio table. Pictured: Holly with her owner and the firefighters.
Holly the cat was rescued by firefighters after getting her claws stuck in a patio table. Pictured: Holly with her owner and the firefighters.
Watch Manager Bob Patton at Lymington Fire Station said: "Whenever you’re called to a job like this you have to improvise and adapt with the equipment we have on the fire engine.

“Our ring cutters were the perfect tool to free Holly as they’re designed to protect the person whilst being used.

“Understandably Holly wasn’t happy initially due to her paw being trapped, but she was well behaved as we worked to free her.”