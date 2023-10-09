Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The local on-call crew were alerted shortly after 7pm on October 5, before using a saw to cut the table off of the beloved pet's leg.

Feline fine again and with nine lives intact Holly was handed back to her owners before the team from Lymington conducted a home fire safety visit.

Holly the cat was rescued by firefighters after getting her claws stuck in a patio table. Pictured: Holly with her owner and the firefighters.

Watch Manager Bob Patton at Lymington Fire Station said: "Whenever you’re called to a job like this you have to improvise and adapt with the equipment we have on the fire engine.