News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Firefighters rescue horse trapped under tree in ditch in Eastleigh

Firefighters have come to the rescue of a horse that had become trapped under a tree.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Nov 2023, 09:33 GMT
Updated 25th Nov 2023, 09:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

At 8.30am on Thursday, November 23, HIWFRS were called out to rescue Ginny the horse who was trapped under a tree in a ditch.

A crew from Eastleigh, including their chainsaw team, and animal rescue teams from Winchester and Poole attended the incident in Bramshaw.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The teams removed the tree using the chainsaw and hand tools and then rescued the 19 year old Cob from the ditch using the Manitou, which is a four-wheel drive telehandler with a telescopic hydraulic arm.

Most Popular
Ginny the 19-year-old cob has been rescued by the fire service after getting trapped under a tree in a ditch.Ginny the 19-year-old cob has been rescued by the fire service after getting trapped under a tree in a ditch.
Ginny the 19-year-old cob has been rescued by the fire service after getting trapped under a tree in a ditch.

The team worked closely with Ginny’s vet to ensure her welfare during the rescue which took several hours and Ginny is now back on all fours and in the care of her owner.

If you need to report an incident, get in contact with Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service. Click here for more information.

Related topics:EastleighWinchester