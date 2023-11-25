Firefighters rescue horse trapped under tree in ditch in Eastleigh
At 8.30am on Thursday, November 23, HIWFRS were called out to rescue Ginny the horse who was trapped under a tree in a ditch.
A crew from Eastleigh, including their chainsaw team, and animal rescue teams from Winchester and Poole attended the incident in Bramshaw.
The teams removed the tree using the chainsaw and hand tools and then rescued the 19 year old Cob from the ditch using the Manitou, which is a four-wheel drive telehandler with a telescopic hydraulic arm.
The team worked closely with Ginny’s vet to ensure her welfare during the rescue which took several hours and Ginny is now back on all fours and in the care of her owner.