News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Firefighters rescue two horses after tree collapsed on top of stables in Liphook

Firefighters have rescued two frightened horses that were trapped in a stables which had been damaged after a tree fell on it.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 12th Dec 2023, 10:20 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 10:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Animal rescue firefighters were called to a stables in Liphook after a fallen tree had trapped two horses on December 10.

Crews from Liphook, Overton, Bordon, Winchester, Cosham and Eastleigh were alerted shortly before 6am on Sunday and USAR teams worked to stabilise the tree in order for crews to access the building and release Indy and Jumpy inside, who were then checked over by a local vet.

HIWFRS returned to station at around half ten.

Related topics:EastleighWinchesterOverton