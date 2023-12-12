Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Animal rescue firefighters were called to a stables in Liphook after a fallen tree had trapped two horses on December 10.

Crews from Liphook, Overton, Bordon, Winchester, Cosham and Eastleigh were alerted shortly before 6am on Sunday and USAR teams worked to stabilise the tree in order for crews to access the building and release Indy and Jumpy inside, who were then checked over by a local vet.