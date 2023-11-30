News you can trust since 1877
Firefighters rescue two people from Gosport flat blaze

Two people have been rescued from a blaze in Gosport by firefighters.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 30th Nov 2023, 15:33 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 15:36 GMT
Crews from Gosport, Fareham and Cosham were alerted to a flat fire on Westfield Road in Gosport shortly before 2pm today (November 30).

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Services rescued two occupants from the building, after arriving to find smoke and flames issuing from the first-floor.

Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used hose reels and jets to extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters have tackled a Gosport flat fire this afternoon.

The fire is now out with ventilation fans in operation to clear smoke from the premises and fire investigation officers are set to attend the scene to establish the cause of the fire.​

To report a fire or emergency incident, call 999.

