Firefighters rescue two people from Gosport flat blaze
Crews from Gosport, Fareham and Cosham were alerted to a flat fire on Westfield Road in Gosport shortly before 2pm today (November 30).
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Services rescued two occupants from the building, after arriving to find smoke and flames issuing from the first-floor.
Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used hose reels and jets to extinguish the blaze.
The fire is now out with ventilation fans in operation to clear smoke from the premises and fire investigation officers are set to attend the scene to establish the cause of the fire.