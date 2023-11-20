News you can trust since 1877
Firefighters respond to kitchen fire in bungalow on Hayling Island

A man had to be taken to hospital for smoke inhalation following a kitchen fire which started on Hayling Island.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 20th Nov 2023, 07:21 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 07:22 GMT
Firefighters from Hayling Island, Havant, and SHQ attended a serious kitchen fire in a bungalow, located on Hayling Island, on Sunday afternoon (November 19).

The kitchen was 100 per cent destroyed by the fire which had broken out and as a result, a 60-year-old male was taken into the care of South Central Ambulance Service to be treated for smoke inhalation.

A neighbouring house also took in a German shepherd which had to be relocated because of the situation.

Firefighters responded to a kitchen fire on Hayling Island over the weekend.

Four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, and one jet were used to put out the flames in the bungalow’s kitchen and the crew received the ‘stop’ message at 2:45pm the same day.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service and how to report an incident, click here.

