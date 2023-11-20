Firefighters respond to kitchen fire in bungalow on Hayling Island
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firefighters from Hayling Island, Havant, and SHQ attended a serious kitchen fire in a bungalow, located on Hayling Island, on Sunday afternoon (November 19).
The kitchen was 100 per cent destroyed by the fire which had broken out and as a result, a 60-year-old male was taken into the care of South Central Ambulance Service to be treated for smoke inhalation.
A neighbouring house also took in a German shepherd which had to be relocated because of the situation.
Four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, and one jet were used to put out the flames in the bungalow’s kitchen and the crew received the ‘stop’ message at 2:45pm the same day.