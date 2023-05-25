Crews from eight stations across Portsmouth and Hampshire rushed to Catherine House in Stanhope Road on Tuesday evening. Emergency services were called at 5.30pm after a fire broke out in the ground-floor laundry room.

The blaze emanated from a tumble dryer. Fire service personnel, wearing breathing apparatus, used a hose reel jet to extinguish the inferno.

Catherine House in Stanhope Road. Picture: Google Street View.

