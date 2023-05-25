News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Girl, 19, found after ‘extremely out of character’ disappearance
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos

Firefighters rush to extinguish tumble dryer blaze at high-rise student block in Portsmouth

Firefighters were hastily deployed to quench a blaze which broke out in a student accommodation block.
By Freddie Webb
Published 25th May 2023, 12:23 BST- 1 min read

Crews from eight stations across Portsmouth and Hampshire rushed to Catherine House in Stanhope Road on Tuesday evening. Emergency services were called at 5.30pm after a fire broke out in the ground-floor laundry room.

The blaze emanated from a tumble dryer. Fire service personnel, wearing breathing apparatus, used a hose reel jet to extinguish the inferno.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: Brave kayaker saves life of boy stuck up to neck in mud in Havant

Catherine House in Stanhope Road. Picture: Google Street View.Catherine House in Stanhope Road. Picture: Google Street View.
Catherine House in Stanhope Road. Picture: Google Street View.
Most Popular

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Firefighters from, Southsea, Cosham, Havant, Fareham, Emsworth, Gosport, Portchester, and Eastleigh were called shortly before 5:30pm on Tuesday evening, after a fire broke out at Catherine House in Portsmouth.

‘With the fire contained within the ground-floor laundry room of the 14-floor building, two firefighters wearing sets of breathing apparatus extinguished the blaze using a hose reel jet. No evacuations were required from the building or surrounding area.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Firefighters left the scene at 6pm.

Related topics:PortsmouthEmergency services