The blaze happened in the Mermaid House underground car park in Cross Street, Portsea, last night. Two crews from Southsea and one from Cosham were deployed to the fire at 8pm.

It started from a parked electric vehicle. Firefighter Nico Turner, of Southsea Fire Station, said emergency personnel used a hose reel jet to extinguish the flames and equipment to clear the smoke.

Firefighters were deployed to the Mermaid House underground car park in Cross Street, Portsea. Picture: Google Street View.

He told The News: ‘There was a lot of smoke and flames. I believe it was coming from an MG 3 electric vehicle.

‘It was contained to the vehicle and was 50 per cent consumed by fire. The whole front end of it was completely gone, but the rear part of it was alright.’

