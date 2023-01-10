Firefighters rush to tackle car blaze with 'a lot of smoke and flames' in Portsmouth carpark
FIREFIGHTERS rushed to extinguish a car fire with flames and smoke emanating from the vehicle.
The blaze happened in the Mermaid House underground car park in Cross Street, Portsea, last night. Two crews from Southsea and one from Cosham were deployed to the fire at 8pm.
NOW READ: Huge blaze at Portsmouth historic pub The Ship Anson caused by discarded cigarette, according to landlord, who thanks 'best community in the world' for huge support
It started from a parked electric vehicle. Firefighter Nico Turner, of Southsea Fire Station, said emergency personnel used a hose reel jet to extinguish the flames and equipment to clear the smoke.
He told The News: ‘There was a lot of smoke and flames. I believe it was coming from an MG 3 electric vehicle.
‘It was contained to the vehicle and was 50 per cent consumed by fire. The whole front end of it was completely gone, but the rear part of it was alright.’
Firefighter Turner added the cause of the blaze remains unknown and no one was injured. He said the stop message was given at roughly 9.30pm.