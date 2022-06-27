Crews from Cosham and Havant were called to extinguish the blaze in Mary Rose Close on Saturday evening.
Emergency personnel arrived at the scene at 8.33pm.
They gained entry to the property, using breathing apparatus and water jets to quell the flames.
Smoke was cleared by firefighters using a ventilation fan.
All the occupants were safely evacuated from the property.
The stop message was issued at 9.50pm.
A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue said: ‘Fire crews from Cosham and Havant were called to Mary Rose Close after flames and smoke could be seen coming from the first floor of a house.
‘The occupants had evacuated and firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used jets to put the fire out.
‘A ventilation fan was used to clear smoke.’