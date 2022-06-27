Firefighters rushed to evacuate occupants during Havant house fire with 'flames and smoke' seen from property

FIREFIGHTERS rushed to quench a house fire in Havant where ‘flames and smoke’ were seen billowing from the property.

By Freddie Webb
Monday, 27th June 2022, 8:32 am

Crews from Cosham and Havant were called to extinguish the blaze in Mary Rose Close on Saturday evening.

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene at 8.33pm.

Read More

Read More
Passing fire marshal enjoying KFC suddenly thrust into Southsea blaze drama to f...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Firefighters from Cosham and Havant rushed to a house fire on Mary Rose Close, where 'flames and smoke' were seen from a property on the street. Picture: Google Street View.

They gained entry to the property, using breathing apparatus and water jets to quell the flames.

Smoke was cleared by firefighters using a ventilation fan.

All the occupants were safely evacuated from the property.

The stop message was issued at 9.50pm.

SEE ALSO: 'Lawless' children cause 'chaos' at Portsmouth's Camber by taking drugs, vandalising boats and tombstoning from crane

A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue said: ‘Fire crews from Cosham and Havant were called to Mary Rose Close after flames and smoke could be seen coming from the first floor of a house.

‘The occupants had evacuated and firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used jets to put the fire out.

‘A ventilation fan was used to clear smoke.’

HavantPortsmouth