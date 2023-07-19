Firefighters tackle blaze at old World of Water site in Romsey last night
The World of Water site on Greatbridge Road in Romsey closed in 2020 after 36 years of being a popular aquatics centre – and last night, at approximately 6:50pm, crews from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service had to take on a fire there last night.
The crews were from multiple stations and eight fire engines plus an aerial platform and water carriers were also on site.
Firefighters in breathing apparatus had to use jets to extinguish the fire and because of the large amount of smoke residents were being advised to close their windows.
Crews remained on site past 9pm to dampen the area.