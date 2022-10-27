Two crews from Southsea Fire Station were deployed to Pickwick House in Wingfield Street, Buckland, at 11.15pm.

Emergency personnel used one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

Fire crews were call to a bin fire at Pickwick House, in Wingfield Street, Buckland. Picture: Google Maps

It is thought to have been caused by smouldering debris.

Watch manager Simon Morford, Southsea Fire Station, said firefighters have been called out to several similar incidents.

He told The News: ‘It was a small fire in a bin shed.

‘We were there in a couple of minutes once we arrived.

‘It was probably caused by something smouldering in someone’s rubbish, or some cigarette ashes that were thrown in the bin

‘We had a similar thing happen last week, so it’s a recurring thing unfortunately.