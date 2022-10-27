Firefighters tackle late night bin fire at Portsmouth tower block amid 'recurring' incidents in city
FIREFIGHTERS rushed to quench a bin fire at a Portsmouth tower block last night.
Two crews from Southsea Fire Station were deployed to Pickwick House in Wingfield Street, Buckland, at 11.15pm.
Emergency personnel used one hose reel to extinguish the flames.
It is thought to have been caused by smouldering debris.
Watch manager Simon Morford, Southsea Fire Station, said firefighters have been called out to several similar incidents.
He told The News: ‘It was a small fire in a bin shed.
‘We were there in a couple of minutes once we arrived.
‘It was probably caused by something smouldering in someone’s rubbish, or some cigarette ashes that were thrown in the bin
‘We had a similar thing happen last week, so it’s a recurring thing unfortunately.
‘People need to have a bit of care about what they put in their bin, because the impact on the whole building could be quite big.’