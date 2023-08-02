Firefighters tackle Portsmouth house fire through the night and one resident taken to hospital
Crews from Southsea and Cosham fire stations attended a fire in a terrace house at approximately 12:10am on August 2.
The blaze took place at a property in Chichester Road, Portsmouth, and an occupant was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.
A spokesperson from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters in breathing apparatus used two jets to tackle the fire in the terrace property.
“One occupant suffering with smoke inhalation was taken to hospital by paramedics.
“Crews conducted community fire safety visits before returning to the station at 02:12am.”