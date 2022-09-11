First Sea Lord pays tribute to the Queen in social media video saying she was a 'lifelong friend of the Royal Navy'

The First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Ben Key paid tribute to Her Majesty on Sunday morning on the Royal Navy Twitter account.

Following the Queen’s death at Balmoral on Thursday, he said today that he was ‘deeply saddened’ and goes on to recall memories of the Queen’s stoicism both working at sea and launching the battleship HMS Vanguard in 1944 and the navy’s first nuclear submarine on Trafalgar Day in 1960.

Speaking on video for the first time following the Queen’s death, this is what the First Sea Lord had to say.

‘I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

‘Her Majesty embodied a lifetime of service to the nation and the Commonwealth.

‘Throughout she had a natural affinity with her armed forces and deep family ties to the Royal Navy.

‘Service, dedication and respect were watch words that guided her life.

‘On her 21st birthday in 1947 as the Princess Elizabeth, she addressed the country and declared that her whole life, whether it be long or short, would be devoted to the service of her people.

‘From her own family links, as well as her role in the auxiliary territorial service during World War Two, she had a special affinity with the women and men of her armed forces.

‘She was immensely proud of Prince Philip’s outstanding successes in the Royal Navy including commanding HMS Magpie.

‘It was a particular source of pride for her to be able to bestow the office and title of Lord High Admiral on his royal highness to mark his years of devoted support on the occasion of his 90th birthday in 2011.

‘As the daughter, wife and mother of naval officers, Her Majesty has played a central role in the life of the Royal Navy.

‘Having launched the battleship HMS Vanguard in 1944, she would go on to launch the Royal Navy’s first nuclear submarine, HMS Dreadnought on Trafalgar Day in 1960.

‘Most recently, the aircraft carrier which carries her name in July 2017.

‘Her Majesty spent long periods at sea with her navy from the royal tour to South Africa in 1947 on the battleship HMS Vanguard to her many happy times aboard the royal yacht Britannia.’

He added: ‘Evident from the photos published after every visit, whether to a ship, submarine, naval air squadron or commander unit, she was always interested in what the young men and women in uniform had to say.

‘She was interested in what their families’ lived experiences was and she worked closely with the civil servants who supported us in our endeavours as we served around the world.

‘Her pride and support for her armed forces made her a lifelong friend of the Royal Navy.