First UV adventure golf centre to open in Portsmouth promising fun for all ages

Teague Fullick, 34, and Jenny Scrivens, 35, have spent £20,000 into converting the former New Look unit at the Bridge Shopping Centre in Fratton and they plan to throw open their doors on Saturday.

Their new venture, called Zingers Adventure Golf, features nine holes over two floors which people play in the dark with the ball, putter, hole and obstacles lit up in neon.

The pair, from Chichester, say they hope to bring a new and exciting venue to Portsmouth.

Teague Fullick, Founder of Zingers UV Golf in The Bridge Centre, Fratton. Picture: Mike Cooter (230821)

There are 25 similar courses across the UK, and after Teague played one for a charity fundraiser in Brighton and then was made redundant from his management job at Royal Mail earlier this year, the second time he had been made redundant in two years, he decided to set up his own business.

He said: ‘I thought that if I don’t do it now, then I would never do it. It is an up and coming industry.

‘We chose Portsmouth due to the community spirit and vibrant history, with the decline of the high street over recent years people are looking for more than shopping, they are interested in a hybrid of shopping and an experience, we hope to be part of that change to bring consumers back.’

Visitors to Zingers UV Golf can play on courses which come alive under UV lights. Picture: Mike Cooter (230821)

The pair have both lived in Portsmouth before and are looking forward to returning to the city.

Teague said: ‘We are proud to be the first indoor UV golf course in Portsmouth and we hope to be part of that history to years to come.’

The course has been designed to appeal to all ages, with holes set up around obstacles such as a trampoline, office, boat and tyres. The average round takes between 45 minutes to one hour to complete and it costs £7.50 per person or £28 for a family of four.

Teague said they were also keen to get involved with the community.

Zingers UV Golf in The Bridge Centre, Fratton. Picture: Mike Cooter (230821)

He said: ‘Beyond the golf we have partnered with Urbond, the community charity. We will be working with them to offer free sessions for children and families who would otherwise not be able to come and enjoy our course.

‘We thought it was really important that all the children could have the chance to experience it and join in when their friends are talking about it at school.’

The centre opens at 10am until 8pm Monday to Saturday and 10am until 4pm on Sundays. For more go to zingersuv.co.uk/

Story by Kimberley Barber

