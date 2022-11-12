Fishcake Friday Portsmouth: St Michael and All Angels Church in Paulsgrove is opening its doors to help feed people
FISHCAKE Friday has officially launched in Paulsgrove to help people with the cost of living crisis.
A charity, the Council for Social Responsibility, has been working on a number of charity events for people across the area, and its most recent, which has just launched, is Fishcake Friday.
Fishcake Friday takes place at St Michael and All Angels Church every Friday from 3.30pm to 5.30pm and it offers everyone the opportunity to bag themselves a free fishcake.
The initiative, which will last until December, is a spin on a previous scheme they did during the pandemic which was Meatball Monday, and saw a huge amount of interest from people who wanted a warm and social place to go for free food.
Louis Coward, who has recently taken a sabbatical from his job at Soho House and is now helping the charity, helped during the meatball project, and has now come up with the latest idea.
Fishcake Friday has been set up to help people during the cost of living crisis and is offering people a warm and safe place to go every Friday for the next month and a half.
Gambol Parker, deputy director for engagement and enterprise at the Council for Social Responsibility, said: ‘We are really seeing it up here in this community. [The cost of living crisis] is everywhere and people are really worried and looking at every way that they can save so they can have a bit of a Christmas.
‘I think it is going to affect everybody and to be honest I feel quite honoured that I am in a place that can do something to help people that need it.’
The church will also be opening on Mondays for people that are looking to go to a warm place, and they will have uv heaters to heat the room as best as possible, as well as offering soup.
Gambol added: ‘As expected, the church is cold so we have got heaters and we will have soup to get something warm into people’s bellies so we will have two days a week where we will be open for people to come.’