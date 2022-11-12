Fishcake Friday takes place at St Michael and All Angels Church every Friday from 3.30pm to 5.30pm and it offers everyone the opportunity to bag themselves a free fishcake.

The initiative, which will last until December, is a spin on a previous scheme they did during the pandemic which was Meatball Monday, and saw a huge amount of interest from people who wanted a warm and social place to go for free food.

Louis Coward (right) with an army volunteer getting ready for Fishcake Friday

Fishcake Friday has been set up to help people during the cost of living crisis and is offering people a warm and safe place to go every Friday for the next month and a half.

Gambol Parker, deputy director for engagement and enterprise at the Council for Social Responsibility, said: ‘We are really seeing it up here in this community. [The cost of living crisis] is everywhere and people are really worried and looking at every way that they can save so they can have a bit of a Christmas.

‘I think it is going to affect everybody and to be honest I feel quite honoured that I am in a place that can do something to help people that need it.’