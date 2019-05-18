Fishing nets catch unexploded wartime German sea mine in the Solent

FISHERMEN have caught a 7ft sea mine in fishing nets in the Solent.

The shocked sailors caught the German Second World War-era device at around 8am this morning.

The fishing vessel reported catching the 7ft-long ordnance in its nets about a mile off The Needles.

The Royal Navy explosive ordnance disposal team are dealing with the find and nearby vessels have been warned.

Duty controller Piers Stanbury said: ‘From what we can tell from the pictures and the information from the EOD, this is most likely an old German wartime sea mine.'

The mine is due to be destroyed by the navy divers.