THE owner of a beagle that went missing on Sunday is ‘grateful’ to everyone who is helping to look for her beloved pet.

Sarah Wilde from Segensworth near Fareham was out for a walk with her five-and-a-half-month-old beagle Buddy on Sunday around 2pm when he was spooked and ran off near the West Walk car park at Hundred Acres Wood.

Buddy the Beagle went missing on Sunday from Hundred Acres Wood near Wickham

The 27-year-old said: ‘A large family that was being loud walked towards us and Buddy got a bit nervous and then their dog ran after him and he ran off. I have been out day and night trying to look for him and people have been out with trackers trying to find him.’

Sarah posted about her missing pooch on Facebook and has received hundreds of shares.

She said: ‘I am so grateful to everyone who has shared it and everyone who has gone out looking for him. He is my first dog and I hope we can find him.’

Anyone who finds Buddy the Beagle, who is micro-chipped and has an identity tag on his collar, is asked to call Sarah on 07765691610.

A sandy coloured dog was spotted in Denmead but it was not confirmed to be Buddy.