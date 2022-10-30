Five male generations of Howes family members came together to celebrate the latest edition of the family – two-week-old Edison.

There to mark the occasion was 96-year-old Roy, his son – also Roy – who is 75, his son Michael, 48, and Michael’s sons Lewis, 26, Liam, 23, and Alfie, 15, and of course Lewis’ son – little Edison.

The Howes clan met at Roy’s home in Portsea, where the family visits him each week, introducing him to his great-great-grandson.

Pictured is: Roy, Alfie, Roy with latest arrival Edison, Liam, Michael and Lewis Howes Picture: Keith Woodland (291021-10)

New dad Lewis said: ‘It’s weird to think that we’ve all been [Edison’s] age in this house, it’s seen five generations grow up.’

‘We’re all still very close. We’re very family orientated all of us, family people,’ added Liam.

Roy previously drew the attention of The News when he moved to the building in 1963, as the first ever resident of the housing block in Portsea which overlooks the Spinnaker Tower, the Solent and the place where many of the family now reside, in Gosport.

Pictured is: Emily, Michael, and Lewis Howes with son Edison. Picture: Keith Woodland (291021-17)

Also there on the day was Edison’s mum and Lewis’ partner, Emily, currently the only female member of the Howes family

Michael said: ‘You don’t get many families’ reach five generations, and all men too; the male gene is obviously strong!’

Emily, who lives in Gosport with Lewis, added: ‘That's what makes this so special. I’m outnumbered, I always have been but I’m kind of used to it, I’m quite a tomboy anyway. We feel very lucky we got to see this, and so is [Edison], he’s one very loved little man.

‘At the moment we’re not thinking of anymore – but maybe one day we’ll get a girl.’

‘If we keep going until we get a girl, we might over-run Portsmouth!’ added Lewis.

The eldest member of the Howes family, Roy, was overjoyed to meet the newest edition of his close-knit clan and thanked the group for coming to celebrate the special occasion.

On reaching five generations, Roy added: ‘I never expected it, it’s weird. When they walk in, I don’t know who they are!

