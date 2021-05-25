Eleanor (left of bottom row in red jacket) and mum Claire (second from right on top row) with their fellow beach clean volunteers

Inspired by her lessons at Stamshaw Infant School, five year old Eleanor Lawler created a poster inviting classmates to take part in her clean-up efforts.

Mum Claire Haywood said: ‘Her school has really inspired her.

‘She has been learning about how the ocean is being polluted and the effects this is having on the sea animals.

Eleanor and her friends at the beach

‘She has been so affected by this topic that she wanted us to go and clean the beach, however it has ended up with her creating a poster which she took into school and invited her class to come and join us too because in her words “the more people we have the more rubbish we can pick up”.’

On Saturday morning, Eleanor met 11 other volunteers at the Eastney Coffee Cup.

The litter picking team donned gloves and pick-up tools, filling bags with rubbish they gathered from the seafront.

Claire, who lives in Stamshaw, said: ‘I’m really proud.

‘She’s still very excited and wants to do another beach clean.’

