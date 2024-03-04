Florence Pugh recommends hovercraft ride from Portsmouth to Ryde to Zendaya
The Hollywood stars were discussing "the closest things we get to dunes in the UK" ahead of the release of sci-fi sequel, Dune: Part Two on Kiss FM where Pugh recommended the pair take a trip to the beach at Bembridge.
She suggested they take the Hovercraft from Portsmouth across to Ryde before making the short journey to the village which has a pebbly beach made up of stones and shells.
"There are all these dunes that are right behind the beach and it's really cool and weird and beautiful," Pugh said. "We could go on the hovercraft - it takes like a few minutes to get across," she suggested to Zendaya.
The Isle of Wight's official tourism website https://www.visitisleofwight.co.uk/ described Bembridge as one of the biggest villages in England with plenty of walks along the coastal path, looking out over the Eastern Solent at Palmerston’s Follies – the series of 19th century forts built to protect Portsmouth and The Solent.
Dune: Part Two is available at cinemas now.