Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Hollywood stars were discussing "the closest things we get to dunes in the UK" ahead of the release of sci-fi sequel, Dune: Part Two on Kiss FM where Pugh recommended the pair take a trip to the beach at Bembridge.

Florence Pugh likened Bembridge to the landscape of Dune: Part Two

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She suggested they take the Hovercraft from Portsmouth across to Ryde before making the short journey to the village which has a pebbly beach made up of stones and shells.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are all these dunes that are right behind the beach and it's really cool and weird and beautiful," Pugh said. "We could go on the hovercraft - it takes like a few minutes to get across," she suggested to Zendaya.

The Isle of Wight's official tourism website https://www.visitisleofwight.co.uk/ described Bembridge as one of the biggest villages in England with plenty of walks along the coastal path, looking out over the Eastern Solent at Palmerston’s Follies – the series of 19th century forts built to protect Portsmouth and The Solent.