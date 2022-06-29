The ‘flower bombing’ comes following the creative work of Gunwharf Quays to celebrate the summer floral takeover initiative currently taking place at the outlet over the summer.

The move is in partnership with Shilpa Reddy Flower Design, a floristry company founded in 2015.

The floral display, which will remain fixed to the Charles Dickens statue over the next few weeks, is a taster of what’s to come for visitors coming to Gunwharf Quays.

The Charles Dickens statue in Guildhall Square has been covered in flowers.

From now until September 2, guests will be able to enjoy an array of floral displays, designed to provide a creative backdrop and inspire moments for guests while shopping.

The displays bursting with flowers include a traditional telephone box, oversized flowerpots and a classic VW campervan which will be selling prosecco each day.

A summer lounge has also sprung up at the outlet in Central Square, providing guests with a chill out space to relax and enjoy at their leisure.

Yvonne Clay, centre director for Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We absolutely love the creativity of Shilpa’s stunning floral designs and are excited to have brought a splash of colour and beauty to one of the city’s landmarks for the public to enjoy.

‘Since launching our summer floral takeover initiative earlier this month, we’ve loved watching our guests re-engage with friends and family and enjoy some floral fun, something we hope to see much more of over the summer.’