Flowers have been placed in St James's Road in Southsea after a man in his 40's died on Thursday

Loved ones have placed bunches of flowers and cards down St James’s Road after a man in his 40’s died there on Thursday evening.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 8th Jul 2023, 16:55 BST- 1 min read

Flowers and handwritten cards have been placed near where a man in his 40’s sadly died after requiring emergency medical care.

It is believed that neighbours nearby performed CPR until the emergency services arrived on the scene.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 7.40pm on 6 July by the ambulance service as they were providing medical assistance to a man in St James’s Road.

Flowers have been placed down St James Road following the death of a man in his 40's on Thursday.
‘The man, in his 40s and from Southsea, died at the scene.’

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

