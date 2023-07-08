Flowers have been placed in St James's Road in Southsea after a man in his 40's died on Thursday
Loved ones have placed bunches of flowers and cards down St James’s Road after a man in his 40’s died there on Thursday evening.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 8th Jul 2023, 16:55 BST- 1 min read
Flowers and handwritten cards have been placed near where a man in his 40’s sadly died after requiring emergency medical care.
It is believed that neighbours nearby performed CPR until the emergency services arrived on the scene.
A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 7.40pm on 6 July by the ambulance service as they were providing medical assistance to a man in St James’s Road.
‘The man, in his 40s and from Southsea, died at the scene.’