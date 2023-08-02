The former controller of BBC Radio 1 and presenter of Radio 4’s weekly Last Word programme will finish two weeks later at the FolkEast Festival in Suffolk on Friday, August 18, where he will be danced over the finishing line by the ‘all-female prog Morris side’ Boss Morris, who famously performed alongside indie-rock group Wet Leg at this year’s Brit Awards.

Matthew, who launched Folk on Foot in 2018, has invited myriad folk musicians to join him at pubs where he is staying along the trail each evening for informal, morale-boosting gatherings of songs and tunes. Confirmed artists include some of the finest names in folk – The Young’uns, Martin Simpson, Bella Hardy and Show of Hands’ Cosham-born Steve Knightley joining forces with Johnny Kalsi (Afro Celts, The Dhol Foundation).

Matthew aims to take to the stage on the opening Thursday night of Wickham Festival at the end of Show of Hands’ headline set to tell the audience about the walk starting from the site the following morning.

Matthew Bannister, the host of the Folk on Foot podcast, who is setting off on a 180 mile hike for the charity Help Musicians on August 4 2023, from Wickham Festival

Festival organiser Peter Chegwyn said: "We are honoured that Matthew has chosen to start his Big Walk at Wickham. It’s a great thing to do and a fantastic cause and I hope it raises a lot of money and awareness.

“We have a brilliant crowd at Wickham and I am sure they will turn out in their numbers to give Matthew a good send-off and some donations. It will be a wonderful way to start what promises to be another terrific event for us. I am just sorry Matthew won’t get to see much of it as he will be walking while we are all enjoying fantastic music and hopefully the sunshine.

“It’s just as well Matthew is not starting his walk here on Saturday night – otherwise our headliners, The Proclaimers, would have him walking 500 miles - and 500 more! We wish him all the best for this venture and hope to see him at Wickham next year for a more relaxing weekend!”

Show of Hands at Wickham Festival, 2018. Picture: Sarah Standing (180618-1491)

Members of the public are invited to join Matthew on the Big Walk, whether for just a mile or two or a whole day.

Matthew said: “During the pandemic lockdowns Folk on Foot listeners raised an amazing £327,000 to support musicians who had lost their livelihoods. Half was divided between the scores of artists who took part in our four online Front Room Festivals and the other half went to Help Musicians.

“The lockdowns may be a distant memory, but the problems faced by musicians haven’t gone away. Many are dealing with mental or physical health issues or financial hardship and Help Musicians and its sister charity Music Minds Matter do a brilliant job of supporting them to build secure careers in what can be a very challenging and precarious industry. That’s why I’ve decided to tramp 180 miles across the South East of England to raise money and awareness. Music and musicians have been vital throughout my life, raising my spirits when I was down, helping me to celebrate important moments and bringing me joy every single day. This walk is a small way of saying thank you.”

Sarah Woods, Interim chief executive at Help Musicians added: “Folk on Foot, and folk music lovers across the UK, have been true friends to Help Musicians, with significant funds raised to help musicians survive during the pandemic; making a positive difference to their lives and careers.

“Music brings so much joy to us all, but sadly those who work in music suffer more than others from poor mental health. Music Minds Matter has seen a 200 per cent increase in calls to its helpline during the last two years, showing how much still needs to be done to achieve positive wellbeing for all those who work in music. Demand for help continues to rise, and as a charity that relies on the generosity of donors to support its work, all funds raised from The Big Walk will go directly to funding support and services to support the mental health of those in real need. A massive thank you to Matthew for this inspirational fundraising initiative.”