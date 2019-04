Have your say

TINNED meats, coffee and deodrants are just some of the items needed by Fareham and Gosport Basics Bank.

Jars of pasta sauce, tinned rice pudding, tuna, carrots and 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner are also needed.

Donations can be dropped off at Asda, Sainsbury's and Tesco in Fareham, the Co-Op in Portchester and Lee and Waitrose in Locks Heath and Gosport