Food hygiene ratings: How 30 places selling food in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville have scored in July

Food hygiene ratings can be a valuable tool when selecting which of Portsmouth’s many bars, pubs and cafes to visit.
By Joe Buncle
Published 17th Jul 2023, 13:35 BST

According to the Food Standards Agency, of Portsmouth's 390 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 279 have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings. We’ve put together a list of all inspection results released for the Portsmouth area in July so far.

NOW READ: Portsmouth 'elite' food hygiene: 8 of the area's cleanest places to eat - with three consecutive 5 star ratings as of June 2023

Read on to find out how 30 local cafes, pubs, bars, takeaways and restaurants were rated.

Here are 30 food hygiene ratings released this month.

Here are 30 food hygiene ratings released this month.

The Clarence Pub at 118 London Road, Portsmouth was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 31.

The Clarence Pub at 118 London Road, Portsmouth was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 31.

Spice Merchants, a restaurant at 44 Osborne Road, Southsea was also given a score of four on May 31.

Spice Merchants, a restaurant at 44 Osborne Road, Southsea was also given a score of four on May 31.

Café Rouge at The Canalside, Gunwharf Quays, rated five-out-of-five on June 28.

Café Rouge at The Canalside, Gunwharf Quays, rated five-out-of-five on June 28.

