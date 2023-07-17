Food hygiene ratings: How 30 places selling food in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville have scored in July
Food hygiene ratings can be a valuable tool when selecting which of Portsmouth’s many bars, pubs and cafes to visit.
By Joe Buncle
Published 17th Jul 2023, 13:35 BST
According to the Food Standards Agency, of Portsmouth's 390 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 279 have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings. We’ve put together a list of all inspection results released for the Portsmouth area in July so far.
NOW READ: Portsmouth 'elite' food hygiene: 8 of the area's cleanest places to eat - with three consecutive 5 star ratings as of June 2023
Read on to find out how 30 local cafes, pubs, bars, takeaways and restaurants were rated.
Page 1 of 8