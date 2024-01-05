A beautiful six bedroom property in Hampshire has come on the market for £1,800,000 and it has so much to offer.
The listing says: “Beautifully presented detached family home with superb kitchen/dining/family room, four bedrooms, three en suite shower rooms and family bathroom, detached two bedroom self contained annexe, set in a quiet country lane with south facing gardens, heated outdoor pool and views over neighbouring fields.”
1. Cottagers Lane, Lymington, £1,800,000
This property comes with six bedrooms, five bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as a swimming pool and a spacious garden. Photo: Zoopla
This home is on the market for £1,800,000 and it is being sold with Hayward Fox Estate Agents. Photo: Zoopla
The listing says: "An internal inspection is highly recommended to appreciate the quality of this property." Photo: Zoopla