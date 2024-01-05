News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Hampshire: An epic six bedroom house in Lymington is on the market for £1,800,000 - and it comes with a pool

A beautiful six bedroom property in Hampshire has come on the market for £1,800,000 and it has so much to offer.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Jan 2024, 15:47 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 15:47 GMT

This property, which is located in Cottagers Lane, Lymington, comes with six bedrooms, five bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as a swimming pool and a lovely, spacious garden.

The listing says: “Beautifully presented detached family home with superb kitchen/dining/family room, four bedrooms, three en suite shower rooms and family bathroom, detached two bedroom self contained annexe, set in a quiet country lane with south facing gardens, heated outdoor pool and views over neighbouring fields.”

This property is on the market with Hayward Fox Estate Agents. For more information, click here.

Cottagers Lane, Lymington, £1,800,000

This property comes with six bedrooms, five bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as a swimming pool and a spacious garden.

This home is on the market for £1,800,000 and it is being sold with Hayward Fox Estate Agents.

The listing says: "An internal inspection is highly recommended to appreciate the quality of this property."

