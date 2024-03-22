The listing says: “An exceptional opportunity to purchase an historic Grade II Listed Manor House, which is, recorded as one the oldest houses in the village hamlet of Old Bedhampton. The main part of the house was recorded to be built in the 16th century before having two wing extensions built in the Victorian era. It is understood to be the former home of Lord Sherborne.“Set within grounds approaching one acre (incl. Bank) this incredible home of over 7,000 sq. Ft (inc outbuildings) provides flexible living accommodation for the discerning purchaser.”