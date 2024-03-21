This property, located in Hollow Lane, Hayling Island , comes with five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as a garden that comes with a swimming pool and an indoor gym.

The listing says: “We are proud to present to the sales market, Rhue Cottage. This exceptional five bedroom detached property is situated on Hollow Lane, Hayling Island and offers an abundance of off road parking and some of the best energy efficiency we have seen.“The ground floor consists of a sitting room featuring log burner and under floor heating, huge open plan kitchen dining area, with under floor heating and bi-folds that open up onto the gardens.”