For Sale in Hampshire: Celebrity-esque property comes on the market for £1.25m - and it comes with a gym and swimming pool

This stylish and contemporary home is not only glamorous but it is also energy efficient – and it comes with a swimming pool.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Mar 2024, 12:31 GMT

This property, located in Hollow Lane, Hayling Island, comes with five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as a garden that comes with a swimming pool and an indoor gym.

The listing says: “We are proud to present to the sales market, Rhue Cottage. This exceptional five bedroom detached property is situated on Hollow Lane, Hayling Island and offers an abundance of off road parking and some of the best energy efficiency we have seen.“The ground floor consists of a sitting room featuring log burner and under floor heating, huge open plan kitchen dining area, with under floor heating and bi-folds that open up onto the gardens.”

The property is on the market for £1,250,000 and it is being sold with Castles Estate Agents. For more information, click here.

The listing says: "Solar panels provide the bulk of electricity needed especially during late spring to Autumn and the production also receives an income of approx £600 per year as part of the “Feed-in In Tariff” and is not affected by how much of the solar produced power is actually consumed by the house."

This property comes with five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as a large garden and a swimming pool.

The listing says: "We are proud to present to the sales market, Rhue Cottage. This exceptional five bedroom detached property is situated on Hollow Lane, Hayling Island and offers an abundance of off road parking and some of the best energy efficiency we have seen."

The listing says: "The ground floor consists of a sitting room featuring log burner and under floor heating, huge open plan kitchen dining area, with under floor heating and bi-folds that open up onto the gardens."

