The listing says: “Set in this convenient non-estate location between Emsworth and Havant, Treagust & Co is pleased to present this charming detached home, exuding kerb appeal and boasting a beautifully presented interior throughout.“This eye-catching family home offers a spacious four bedroom, two bathroom layout extending to 1564 sq. Ft., enhanced by generous off-road parking with in-and-out driveway, plus a detached studio in the rear garden, perfect for home working or a versatile hobby space.”