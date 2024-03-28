For Sale in Hampshire: Charming four bedroom property comes onto the market for £685,000 - and it comes with parking

This beautiful property is the epitome of cosy and chic – and it is on the market for £685,000.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Mar 2024, 12:24 GMT

This property, located in Warblington Avenue, Havant, comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as a garden and off road parking with an in-and-out driveway.

The listing says: “Set in this convenient non-estate location between Emsworth and Havant, Treagust & Co is pleased to present this charming detached home, exuding kerb appeal and boasting a beautifully presented interior throughout.“This eye-catching family home offers a spacious four bedroom, two bathroom layout extending to 1564 sq. Ft., enhanced by generous off-road parking with in-and-out driveway, plus a detached studio in the rear garden, perfect for home working or a versatile hobby space.”

This property is on the market for £685,000 and it is being sold with Treagust and Co. For more information, click here.

Warblington Avenue, Warblington, Havant, £685,000


Warblington Avenue, Warblington, Havant, £685,000


Warblington Avenue, Warblington, Havant, £685,000


Warblington Avenue, Warblington, Havant, £685,000


