For sale in Hampshire: Five bedroom Waterlooville property comes on the market for £695,000 - see inside

A modern five bedroom property in Waterlooville has come onto the market for £695,000 – see inside.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 15th Feb 2024, 17:32 GMT

This property, which is located in Silvester Road, Waterlooville, comes with five bedrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms as well as an open-plan kitchen and a spacious garden. This home also comes with off-road parking making it a perfect family home.

This property has been designed to a high specification and a new buyer would be able to move straight in without needing to complete any work.

The listing says: “Located within the heart of Cowplain close to local schools, transport links and amenities you will find this superb executive style home that is ready to move straight into.There is an abundance of space and offers versatile living accommodation.”

For more information about the property, which is on sale with Morris Dibben for £695,000, click here.

