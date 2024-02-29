This property, located in West Street, Havant, comes with four large bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a large garden and off-road parking.
The listing says: “This impressive late Victorian era semi-detached property sits in a larger than average plot just a short walk to Havant town centre.
"The current owners have beautifully and sympathetically restored this home adding a contemporary twist to its former glory within the past two years by retaining a host of wonderful original features.”
For more information about the property, which is on sale for £550,000 with Jeffries & Dibbens Estate Agents, click here.