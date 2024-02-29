News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Hampshire: Large four bedroom house in Havant hits market for £550,000 - see inside

Equipped with stunning features including a feature fire place and high ceilings, this four bedroom property is on the market for £550,000.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Feb 2024, 16:50 GMT

This property, located in West Street, Havant, comes with four large bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a large garden and off-road parking.

The listing says: “This impressive late Victorian era semi-detached property sits in a larger than average plot just a short walk to Havant town centre.

"The current owners have beautifully and sympathetically restored this home adding a contemporary twist to its former glory within the past two years by retaining a host of wonderful original features.”

For more information about the property, which is on sale for £550,000 with Jeffries & Dibbens Estate Agents, click here.

This property comes with four bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms, as well as a huge garden.

1. West Street, Havant, £550,000

This property comes with four bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms, as well as a huge garden.

1. West Street, Havant, £550,000

2. West Street, Havant, £550,000

2. West Street, Havant, £550,000

3. West Street, Havant, £550,000

3. West Street, Havant, £550,000

The listing says: "The current owners have beautifully and sympathetically restored this home adding a contemporary twist to its former glory within the past two years by retaining a host of wonderful original features."

The listing says: "The accommodation comprises a particularly spacious hallway with doors off to all principle ground floor rooms including the two receptions and simply stunning open plan kitchen/dining area with utility and cloakroom off."

4. West Street, Havant, £550,000

4. West Street, Havant, £550,000

