For Sale in Hampshire: Stylish Victorian six bedroom dream house on sale for £700,000

A remarkable Victorian house in the heart of the city has become available – see inside.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 19th Mar 2024, 15:05 GMT

This stylish property, located in Auckland Road East, Southsea, is a Victorian home that has been propelled into the 21st century with fantastic decor whilst keeping the integrity of the property. It comes with six bedrooms, five bathrooms and four reception rooms and a courtyard garden which is a perfect area for gatherings.

The listing says: “A wonderfully styled Victorian home that blends period craftsmanship and spaciousness & character alongside stunning modern styling and design which work together and complement each other perfectly which is positioned in a superb location.“This wonderful home is situated in a hard to beat location, so close to the heart of what is arguably one of the most desirable and sought after seafront region on the south coast of Southsea. The fantastic Southsea common literally around the corner, that works almost like an extension to the outdoor space of this excellent home.”

This property is being sold with The Agency UK and it is on the market for £700,000. Click here for more information.

