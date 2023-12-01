News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Hampshire: This Lyndhurst property comes with seven bedrooms, a pool and 5 acres of land - and it is on the market for £4,000,000

This beautiful property, located in Lyndhurst, would be a perfect family home and it comes with an indoor swimming pool.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 1st Dec 2023, 15:00 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 15:03 GMT

This property, which is located in Emery Down, Lyndhurst, and it comes with seven bedrooms, six bathrooms and four reception rooms.

This huge home also comes with an indoor swimming pool and a lot of land.

This house is near public transport and there is easy access to the M27 and the M3.

It is currently on the market for £4,000,000 and it is being sold with Spencers of the New Forest. Click here for more information.

The listings says: "This magnificent country home offers extremely generous accommodation including seven bedrooms, four reception rooms, garaging for five cars, spectacular indoor pool complex and meticulously maintained gardens extending to about 5 acres."

This house comes with an indoor Pool complex and a beautiful outside space.

This home is on the market with Spencers of the New Forest and it is priced at £4,000,000.

