For sale in Hampshire: This Lyndhurst property comes with seven bedrooms, a pool and 5 acres of land - and it is on the market for £4,000,000
This beautiful property, located in Lyndhurst, would be a perfect family home and it comes with an indoor swimming pool.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 1st Dec 2023, 15:00 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 15:03 GMT
This property, which is located in Emery Down, Lyndhurst, and it comes with seven bedrooms, six bathrooms and four reception rooms.
This huge home also comes with an indoor swimming pool and a lot of land.
This house is near public transport and there is easy access to the M27 and the M3.
It is currently on the market for £4,000,000 and it is being sold with Spencers of the New Forest. Click here for more information.
