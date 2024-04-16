This gorgeous property, located in Oriel Road, Portsmouth, comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and three reception rooms as well as a back garden. This home is in a prime location and is just a stone’s throw from the city centre and the seafront.
The listing says: “An impressive three bedroom, centre of terrace family home which is situated in the popular residential location yet within easy access of local shopping amenities, bus routes, recreation grounds, catchment for the local schools (subject to confirmation) and commutable road and rail links.
"The accommodation is arranged over three floors and comprises; hallway, living room, dining room, kitchen/ breakfast room, cloakroom, utility room and family room on the ground floor with three bedrooms and family bathroom on the first floor with a loft room on the top floor.”
This property is on the market for £350,000 and it is being sold with Town & Country Southern. For more information about the property, click here.