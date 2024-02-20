This property, located in Nettlecombe Avenue, comes with five bedrooms, two bathrooms and four reception rooms as well as a garden that has a patio.
The listing says: “This impressive corner residence was built in the Edwardian period and captures a number of features including a turret double storey bay window, cast iron canopy, ceiling roses and coving and fire surrounds.”
The listing says: "The accommodation provides 3129 sq ft of living space with a central hallway, sitting room with bay window, dining room, conservatory, fitted kitchen/breakfast room, utility room and cloakroom on the ground floor with 24’ games room and separate store on the lower ground floor." Photo: Zoopla
The listing says: "This impressive corner residence was built in the Edwardian period and captures a number of features including a turret double storey bay window, cast iron canopy, ceiling roses and coving and fire surrounds. The property has two primary floors to the front and three mezzanine levels to the rear and includes a basement playroom and store." Photo: Zoopla
This impressive five bedroom property is located in the heart of Southsea and is only a short distance to Canoe Lake. Photo: Zoopla
