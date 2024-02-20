News you can trust since 1877
For Sale in Portsmouth: Edwardian five bedroom Southsea property hits the market for £830,000

Boasting five good-sized bedrooms, an Edwardian property in Southsea has come onto the market for £830,000 – see inside.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 20th Feb 2024, 14:41 GMT
Updated 20th Feb 2024, 14:51 GMT

This property, located in Nettlecombe Avenue, comes with five bedrooms, two bathrooms and four reception rooms as well as a garden that has a patio.

The listing says: “This impressive corner residence was built in the Edwardian period and captures a number of features including a turret double storey bay window, cast iron canopy, ceiling roses and coving and fire surrounds.”

This property is on the market for £830,000 and it is being sold with Fine & Country - Drayton. For more information, click here.

The listing says: "The accommodation provides 3129 sq ft of living space with a central hallway, sitting room with bay window, dining room, conservatory, fitted kitchen/breakfast room, utility room and cloakroom on the ground floor with 24’ games room and separate store on the lower ground floor."

1. Nettlecombe Avenue, Southsea, £830,000

2. Nettlecombe Avenue, Southsea, £830,000

This impressive five bedroom property is located in the heart of Southsea and is only a short distance to Canoe Lake.

3. Nettlecombe Avenue, Southsea, £830,000

4. Nettlecombe Avenue, Southsea, £830,000

