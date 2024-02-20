2 . Nettlecombe Avenue, Southsea, £830,000

The listing says: "This impressive corner residence was built in the Edwardian period and captures a number of features including a turret double storey bay window, cast iron canopy, ceiling roses and coving and fire surrounds. The property has two primary floors to the front and three mezzanine levels to the rear and includes a basement playroom and store." Photo: Zoopla