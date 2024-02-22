2 . Kirby Road, Portsmouth, £465,000

This house would be perfect for a family as it has so much potential. The listing says: "Jeffries & Dibbens are delighted to offer for sale, this immaculately presented residence located in Kirby Road, North End." The property is only a stone's throw from local schools including College Park Infant School and Lyndhurst Junior School. The listing says: "Offering a unique size and attention to detail, we encourage an internal viewing at your earliest convenience." Photo: Zoopla