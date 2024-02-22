News you can trust since 1877
Set in North End, a homely three bedroom property has come onto the market for £465,000.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 15:37 GMT

This property comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and a reception room as well a garage and a garden.

The listing says: “Jeffries & Dibbens are delighted to offer for sale, this immaculately presented residence located in Kirby Road, North End. Offering a unique size and attention to detail, we encourage an internal viewing at your earliest convenience.”

For more information about the property, which is being sold with Jeffries & Dibbens Estate Agents, click here.

This house would be perfect for a family as it has so much potential. The property is only a stone's throw from local schools including College Park Infant School and Lyndhurst Junior School.

The property is only a stone's throw from local schools including College Park Infant School and Lyndhurst Junior School.

