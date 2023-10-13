News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: See inside this three bedroom property which is on the market for £320,000

This three bedroom property in Portsmouth is on the market for £320,000 and it comes with off-road parking.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:59 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 15:59 BST

This property, located in Copsey Grove, Portsmouth, comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a large garden and parking.

The listing says: “Bernard's are delighted to welcome to the market this three bedroom end of terrace house in the popular location of Copsey Grove, Drayton, Portsmouth."

This home would be an ideal purchase for a family or a first time buyer as it has no onward chain.

For more information, click here.

This property comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms.

This property comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms.

The listing says: "The property is being offered with no forward chain and boasts a 20ft lounge dining room, fitted kitchen and a utility room."

This home is perfect for a family as it is spacious and comes with a good-sized garden.

