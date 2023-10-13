For sale in Portsmouth: See inside this three bedroom property which is on the market for £320,000
This three bedroom property in Portsmouth is on the market for £320,000 and it comes with off-road parking.
This property, located in Copsey Grove, Portsmouth, comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a large garden and parking.
The listing says: “Bernard's are delighted to welcome to the market this three bedroom end of terrace house in the popular location of Copsey Grove, Drayton, Portsmouth."
This home would be an ideal purchase for a family or a first time buyer as it has no onward chain.
