A stunning three bedroom property has come on the market – and it has so much to offer.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 12th Jan 2024, 15:16 GMT

This property, located in Laburnum Grove, Portsmouth, comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a spacious garden.

It is a beautiful freehold home that has been decorated and designed to a high specification and it would be perfect for a family.

The listing says: “Simply stunning... This truly beautiful home combines original features, character and modern finishes to create a wonderfully spacious and elegant family home with the unusual feature of off-road parking to the front.”

This property is on the market for £350,000 and it is being sold with Sarah Oliver Property, click here for more information.

This house is beautiful throughout and it has been designed to a high specification.

This house is beautiful throughout and it has been designed to a high specification.

This property comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms, as well as a garden.

This property comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms, as well as a garden.

This house is beautiful throughout and it has been designed to a high specification.

This house is beautiful throughout and it has been designed to a high specification.

This house also has a stunning open plan kitchen diner family room.

This house also has a stunning open plan kitchen diner family room.

