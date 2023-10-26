For sale in Portsmouth: This three bedroom house comes with a back garden and is on the market for £240,000
This property comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and a reception room – and it is on the market for £240,000.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 16:31 BST
This property is located in Newcomen Road, Stamshaw, and it is a perfect purchase for first time buyers.
It is in a good position and it is located near Hilsea train station as well being close to the M275.
The listing says: “This stunning mid-terrace home has recently undergone a comprehensive renovation throughout, seamlessly blending contemporary design with classic charm. Boasting three bedrooms, this residence offers a perfect canvas for a vibrant and comfortable lifestyle.”
1 / 3