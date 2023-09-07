For sale in Portsmouth: This three bedroom house comes with three bedrooms and it is on the market for £375,000
See inside this three bedroom house that is on the market for £375,000 which would be ideal for a family.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 7th Sep 2023, 14:44 BST
This property is located in Lakeside Avenue, Portsmouth, and it comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms, as well as a large garden area.
There is also a garage which is a desired trait in Portsmouth.
The listing says: “What a fabulous property! This impressive house in a rarely available road in Baffins has much to shout about and offers the next lucky owner a fabulous home to be enjoyed for years to come. The moment you walk through the front door you'll be taken aback by the finish and space on offer.”
