News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

For sale in Portsmouth: This three bedroom house comes with three bedrooms and it is on the market for £375,000

See inside this three bedroom house that is on the market for £375,000 which would be ideal for a family.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 7th Sep 2023, 14:44 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 14:44 BST

This property is located in Lakeside Avenue, Portsmouth, and it comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms, as well as a large garden area.

There is also a garage which is a desired trait in Portsmouth.

The listing says: “What a fabulous property! This impressive house in a rarely available road in Baffins has much to shout about and offers the next lucky owner a fabulous home to be enjoyed for years to come. The moment you walk through the front door you'll be taken aback by the finish and space on offer.”

To view this property, click the link.

The listing says: "What a fabulous property! This impressive house in a rarely available road in Baffins has much to shout about and offers the next lucky owner a fabulous home to be enjoyed for years to come. The moment you walk through the front door you'll be taken aback by the finish and space on offer."

1. Lakeside Avenue, Portsmouth, £375,000

The listing says: "What a fabulous property! This impressive house in a rarely available road in Baffins has much to shout about and offers the next lucky owner a fabulous home to be enjoyed for years to come. The moment you walk through the front door you'll be taken aback by the finish and space on offer." Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This property comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms, as well as a spacious garden.

2. Lakeside Avenue, Portsmouth, £375,000

This property comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms, as well as a spacious garden. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This home is on the market for £375,000 and it is being sold with Bernards Estate Agents.

3. Lakeside Avenue, Portsmouth, £375,000

This home is on the market for £375,000 and it is being sold with Bernards Estate Agents. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The property is close to public transport links and local schools.

4. Lakeside Avenue, Portsmouth, £375,000

The property is close to public transport links and local schools. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthBaffins