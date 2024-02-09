News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

For sale in Portsmouth: Three bedroom Southsea HMO property on sale for £395,000

A three bedroom house in the heart of Southsea has come onto the market for £395,000 – see inside.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 9th Feb 2024, 10:36 GMT

This three bedroom property comes with two bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as a patio garden at the back of the house. This house is a HMO and it has huge potential for a new buyer.

The listing says: “Welcome to an elegant Georgian terraced house near Portsmouth University. With coveted HMO status, it complies with shared living regulations. Currently tenanted, it features four double bedrooms, yielding a substantial £1720 monthly income.”

This property is on the market for £395,000 and it is being sold with NEXA Properties Limited. For more information, click here.

This property comes with three double bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms.

1. Green Road, Southsea, £395,000

This property comes with three double bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listing says: "Welcome to an elegant Georgian terraced house near Portsmouth University. With coveted HMO status, it complies with shared living regulations."

2. Green Road, Southsea, £395,000

The listing says: "Welcome to an elegant Georgian terraced house near Portsmouth University. With coveted HMO status, it complies with shared living regulations." Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listing says: "The interior boasts a thoughtful design to accommodate shared living. Two well-appointed shower rooms cater to the needs of the occupants, ensuring convenience and comfort."

3. Green Road, Southsea, £395,000

The listing says: "The interior boasts a thoughtful design to accommodate shared living. Two well-appointed shower rooms cater to the needs of the occupants, ensuring convenience and comfort." Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listing says: "The property offers a courtyard garden at the rear. This outdoor provides residents with a private and tranquil space to unwind, enjoy outdoor meals, or simply soak up some fresh air."

4. Green Road, Southsea, £395,000

The listing says: "The property offers a courtyard garden at the rear. This outdoor provides residents with a private and tranquil space to unwind, enjoy outdoor meals, or simply soak up some fresh air." Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthSouthseaHMOGeorgian