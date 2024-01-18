News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: Two bedroom Baffins property hits the market for £260,000 and it is perfect for first time buyers

A stunning two bedroom home in Baffins has come on the market for £260,000 and it would be an ideal purchase for a first time buyer.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 18th Jan 2024, 11:45 GMT

This two bedroom property, located in Chesterfield Road, Portsmouth, comes with one bathroom, two reception rooms, a spacious and contemporary kitchen and a lovely garden.

This home would be perfect for a first time buyer as it is in a prime location and has easy access to public transport links and the M27.

The listing says: “This charming two bedroom bay and forecourt home, in the heart of Baffins, is welcomed to the market for sale. Boasting two reception rooms, two bedrooms, a large kitchen and bathroom and a rear garden, this property is an ideal first home or property to downsize to.”

This property is being sold with Sarah Oliver Property and it is up for £260,000 – it is highly recommended that you view this house. For more information, click here.

This property comes with two bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms, as well as a garden.

Chesterfield Road, Portsmouth, £260,000

Photo: Zoopla

The listing says: "This charming two bedroom bay and forecourt home, in the heart of Baffins, is welcomed to the market for sale."

Chesterfield Road, Portsmouth, £260,000

Photo: Zoopla

The listing says: "Boasting two reception rooms, two bedrooms, a large kitchen and bathroom and a rear garden, this property is an ideal first home or property to downsize to."

Chesterfield Road, Portsmouth, £260,000

Photo: Zoopla

This home would be ideal for a first time buyer and it is in a prime position for someone looking to be close to the city.

Chesterfield Road, Portsmouth, £260,000

Photo: Zoopla

