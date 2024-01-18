For sale in Portsmouth: Two bedroom Baffins property hits the market for £260,000 and it is perfect for first time buyers
This two bedroom property, located in Chesterfield Road, Portsmouth, comes with one bathroom, two reception rooms, a spacious and contemporary kitchen and a lovely garden.
This home would be perfect for a first time buyer as it is in a prime location and has easy access to public transport links and the M27.
The listing says: “This charming two bedroom bay and forecourt home, in the heart of Baffins, is welcomed to the market for sale. Boasting two reception rooms, two bedrooms, a large kitchen and bathroom and a rear garden, this property is an ideal first home or property to downsize to.”
This property is being sold with Sarah Oliver Property and it is up for £260,000