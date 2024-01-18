This home would be perfect for a first time buyer as it is in a prime location and has easy access to public transport links and the M27 .

The listing says: “This charming two bedroom bay and forecourt home, in the heart of Baffins, is welcomed to the market for sale. Boasting two reception rooms, two bedrooms, a large kitchen and bathroom and a rear garden, this property is an ideal first home or property to downsize to.”