This property, which is located in Castle Road, Southsea, comes with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a reception room as well as a garage. This home is in a prime location and it is designed to a high specification.
The listing says: “17 Castle Road is a truly captivating two-bedroom townhouse nestled in the heart of central Southsea. This remarkable property boasts a unique design, spread over three inviting floors, each exuding charm and character.”
For more information about the property which is on the market for £360,000 with Lawson Rose Estate Agents, click here.
1 / 4