For sale in Portsmouth: Two bedroom town house in Southsea comes onto market for £360,000

A contemporary two bedroom town house has come on the market for £360,000 – see inside.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 15th Feb 2024, 16:27 GMT

This property, which is located in Castle Road, Southsea, comes with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a reception room as well as a garage. This home is in a prime location and it is designed to a high specification.

The listing says: “17 Castle Road is a truly captivating two-bedroom townhouse nestled in the heart of central Southsea. This remarkable property boasts a unique design, spread over three inviting floors, each exuding charm and character.”

For more information about the property which is on the market for £360,000 with Lawson Rose Estate Agents, click here.

This two bedroom town house is absolutely lovely.

1. Castle Road, Southsea, £360,000

Photo: Zoopla

This property comes with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a reception room as well as parking.

2. Castle Road, Southsea, £360,000

Photo: Zoopla

This home is on the market for £360,000 and it is being sold with Lawson Rose Estate Agents.

3. Castle Road, Southsea, £360,000

Photo: Zoopla

This house is a town house and it is in a prime location.

4. Castle Road, Southsea, £360,000

Photo: Zoopla

