Former electrical fitter who worked on HMY Britannia recalls memories of the Queen at royal yacht's decommissioning
AN ELECTRICAL fitter who worked on the former royal yacht of the British monarchy has today shared his memory of meeting the Queen at the ship’s decommissioning.
On December 11 1997, Peter Smith from Buckland was one of about eight tradesmen from Portsmouth dockyard chosen to meet the Queen at HMY Britannia’s decommissioning ceremony.
The day saw royals visit the city for the Royal Navy ship’s decommissioning after she was in service for 43 years from 1954 to 1997. People attended the ceremony in their thousands.
In June 1994 it was decided she would be decommissioned under John Major’s government after they announced the costs to refit her would be ‘too great’.
Peter was one of the representatives picked from the electrical sector at the dockyard to speak to the Queen and Prince Philip on his work.
On meeting Her Majesty, he says it was ‘just like talking to your mother’.
Peter, 72, said: ‘They wanted one representative from each trade to go and visit her and have a little chat with her.
‘She pretty much just talked about the royal yacht, what I did on it, what trade I was, where I worked and all that sort of thing.
‘She was wonderful. She was a very nice lady, we had to bow to her. It was just like talking to your mother really.’
During his career as an electrical fitter at the dockyard, Peter occasionally worked on HMY Britannia.
Mainly working on the ship’s engine room, his team worked on the engines and refurbished all the generators and the switch board.
Peter said: ‘It was an honour to work on it.
‘We got to know some of the crew on there. They were a very selective crew.’
Peter says him and his colleagues were briefed to bow to Her Majesty and call her ma’am.
But he said: ‘[The Queen] looked at us as if to say, “no, you don’t have to do that!’
‘She was very upset about the ship as well.’
Following the meeting, a party took place where Prince Charles and Princess Anne were also in attendance.
Speaking after the news of the Queen’s death, Peter added: ‘We all had a bit of a tear. She was a very lovely lady. I'm chuffed to tell this memory to my family.’