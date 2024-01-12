For more than 30 years Sandra Smith was “the queen of The Kings” – as their marketing manager, she was, to many, the face of the Albert Road, Southsea theatre.

Sandra Smith, who worked at The Kings Theatre for three decades, had a visit to her former workplace arranged by staff at Denmead Grange care home, where she now lives, and the theatre.

She retired in 2016 aged 72 and was given an honorary position as ambassador for The Kings – the only person to have ever been given the title.

Now living with dementia at Denmead Grange care home, staff arranged an emotional visit for Sandra to her former workplace.

Staff first found out about Sandra’s dream to visit the venue again when they found an old newspaper article about her and chatted to her about her time working at the theatre. Her family also spoke of her wish to return and how they would love to take her back.

Care home staff contacted the theatre, which was delighted to help. During the visit Sandra was treated like a celebrity – she was given a VIP tour of the building and visited her old office.

Sandra said: “I was on the verge of tears. It is such an amazing feeling to know that such a loving group of people care so much about me that they helped me to live out a dream – and I didn’t even ask!”

Jack Edwards, associate producer and artistic director at The Kings worked with Sandra and was thrilled to see her again. He said: “Sandra was a breath of fresh air at the theatre, she was always so passionate and had time for everybody. She had the PR gift and was lovely to be around.

"She was and always will be a huge part of the Kings Theatre family. It was so wonderful to have her back here in the theatre with her usual big smile and happy demeanour.”

The team from Denmead Grange found it very moving to see how happy she was.