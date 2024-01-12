Former 'face' of The Kings Theatre Sandra Smith makes an emotional return visit to her former workplace
She retired in 2016 aged 72 and was given an honorary position as ambassador for The Kings – the only person to have ever been given the title.
Now living with dementia at Denmead Grange care home, staff arranged an emotional visit for Sandra to her former workplace.
Staff first found out about Sandra’s dream to visit the venue again when they found an old newspaper article about her and chatted to her about her time working at the theatre. Her family also spoke of her wish to return and how they would love to take her back.
Care home staff contacted the theatre, which was delighted to help. During the visit Sandra was treated like a celebrity – she was given a VIP tour of the building and visited her old office.
Sandra said: “I was on the verge of tears. It is such an amazing feeling to know that such a loving group of people care so much about me that they helped me to live out a dream – and I didn’t even ask!”
NOW READ: Archive interview from 2016 – Sandra looks back on her career as she retires from The Kings
Jack Edwards, associate producer and artistic director at The Kings worked with Sandra and was thrilled to see her again. He said: “Sandra was a breath of fresh air at the theatre, she was always so passionate and had time for everybody. She had the PR gift and was lovely to be around.
"She was and always will be a huge part of the Kings Theatre family. It was so wonderful to have her back here in the theatre with her usual big smile and happy demeanour.”
The team from Denmead Grange found it very moving to see how happy she was.
Abbie Johnston, general manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Denmead Grange. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ dreams come true. It was wonderful to see how happy Sandra was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”