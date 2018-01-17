Former governor receives MBE award

Have your say

A TEACHER and governor who has worked with students in Portsmouth since 1975 has been awarded an MBE.

Michael Pipes, a former physics teacher, has been dedicated to boosting the profile of STEM subjects at Portsmouth Grammar School.

Headmaster James Priory said: ‘Over more than three decades Michael has been an extraordinarily dedicated governor.

‘As a former teacher of physics, he has encouraged the promotion of STEM subjects and championed scientific literacy amongst boys and girls, but Michael has also cared strongly about the roundedness of young people’s education.

We are all thrilled to see his contribution recognised in the award of an MBE.’