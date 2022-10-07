Former Miltoncross School headteacher Niel McLeod, who died suddenly aged 56 is remembered by colleagues

Niel McLeod was headteacher at Miltoncross School – now academy – in Milton, Portsmouth, from 2005-2012. Before that he also taught at Swanmore College of Technology and at Admiral Lord Nelson School in Copnor.

The popular father-of-three, who lived in Southsea, died on September 13 as the result of a brain bleed.

Janet French is PA to the headteacher at Miltoncross. When she joined the school, Mr McLeod was the first head she worked with.

Niel McLeod, pictured in 2011 when he was headteacher of Miltoncross School. Mr McLeod died aged 56 on September 13, 2022. Picture: Sarah Standing (110809-5372)

She recalled: ‘Niel McLeod was one of the nicest, vivacious, kindest men I have ever had the pleasure to know and work with.

‘He exuded life and loved experiencing new things and meeting new people. I have never met anyone who did not have a kind word to say about him or couldn't help but smile when thinking of him. He was such a driving force and I am so sad he is no longer with us. All of our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.’

Joe Mersey, was a member of the senior leadership team working with Niel. He added: ‘Niel McLeod was the highly respected and very popular headteacher of Miltoncross School. During that time his hard work and positive influence shaped the lives of many students who will remember him fondly. Niel was well liked by the staff of the school, who were shocked and saddened to hear of his passing.

‘The staff and students of Miltoncross Academy send their condolences to Niel's family, who we know will be missing him terribly at this difficult time.’

After leaving Miltoncross he spent three years as an Ofsted inspector and then worked as a consultant in Dubai.

He leaves behind his widow Ethyl and three daughters, Beth, 29, Holly, 27 and Olivia, 23.

His family have asked that instead of flowers at his funeral, donations can be made to Cancer Research UK.

His funeral takes place on Monday, October 10 at St Swithun’s Church in Waverley Road, Southsea from 1.30pm.

They move to Havant Crematorium for 3.15pm before a wake in the Warrior Room at Fratton Park from 4.30pm.