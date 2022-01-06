Former Navy sailor Knox White and team set sail on journey to summit Mount Kilimanjaro

Mount Kilimanjaro climb POOR IMAGE USE SMALL ONLY Caption: ex-serviceman Knox White and team set off for their summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in aid of The Amelia Mae Foundation Credit: Harriet Scutt

47-year-old Knox White, from Eastney, has set off along with six other of his close friends and family, including his wife Samantha and sister Charlotte, on their journey to Tanzania to complete their climb of the highest mountain in Africa.

Knox was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in 2004 just a month after being discharged from the navy, following 13 years of service as a petty officer and physical training instructor.

‘Safe to say the journey to Kili so far has had its fair share of setbacks,’ said Knox.

The group have already come up against various hurdles from flight delays to lost luggage, having arrived in Tanzania without their luggage and, most notably and the group say ‘devastatingly’, Knox’s mountain trike and wheelchair.

‘It’s been an emotional rollercoaster and we’ve not even hit the mountain, we just keep asking ourselves, how are diamonds formed? Under pressure,’ added Knox.

Despite complications, with their sights firmly set on the mission ahead and with luggage due to follow their arrival ahead of the climb which will run until January 15, the team are feeling determined to complete their mission.

Their quest to summit Mount Kilimanjaro comes as part of Knox’s drive to raise money for The Amelia Mae Foundation, a charity which he has supported since meeting friend and founding member of the Foundation, John Murray.

The Amelia Mae Foundation supports families affected by Neuroblastoma, an aggressive childhood cancer that affects children, set up in memory of John’s ‘compassionate and lively’ two-year-old cousin, Amelia-Mae.

‘Every time it gets tough I’m going to think of the young kids that I’m doing this for, picture those dear souls and what they go through,’ said Knox.

‘And keep pushing on,’ he adds.

The team have been following a strict regime, with Knox and close friend Alfie Ruffel waking daily to train from 6am to ensure they are ready for the task which, up until very recently, had been put on hold due to Covid-19.

Knox and Alfie have organised various fundraising efforts, with a total raised currently standing at £5,470 and donations still rolling in as the team make their way to their destination and prepare for the climb.

The next charity event to raise money for the foundation and celebrate the team’s return will be held on February 4, at the Gaiety Bar on South Parade Pier and will feature live music, a bar, raffle and dancing.