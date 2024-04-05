Former News deputy editor wins Cancer Research UK's Media Supporter of the Year for his work on the Race For Life
Tom Morton, who is now early editor at our sister site, NationalWorld.com, co-ordinated coverage of the Race for Life in the city for several years, as well as overseeing reporting of the charity's work in general.
At a ceremony at Allington Castle in Kent, he was presented with a trophy by the charity's chief executive Michelle Mitchell. The award is for "exceptional and consistent regional media support for the charity".
The citation read: "If there was a checklist of what makes the perfect regional coverage for CRUK, Tom Morton's pages at the Portsmouth News would tick every box. He shares each story uniquely, often working late into the night, to ensure they reach audiences across all platforms through print, online, video and social media.
"Tom's support for CRUK and the celebration of our work in his paper, is why Race for Life Portsmouth is the biggest event in the South Central region. He consistently provides CRUK with the space to raise funds, increase awareness of cancer and to promote our ongoing progress."
Tom, who worked at The News from 2008 until joining NationalWorld.com last summer, said: "At the ceremony, hearing people's astonishing stories of decades of volunteering, or raising tens of thousands of pounds, made our input slightly pale into insignificance!
"However, it's good to remember the impact we can have by telling people's stories. We always gave the Race for Life extensive coverage because everyone who took part wants to share their experiences - it's become a huge event in Portsmouth and it was lovely to be told that The News played a part in that."
