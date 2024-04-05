Tom Morton and Cancer Research UK chief executive Michelle Mitchell at the award ceremony in Kent

Tom Morton, who is now early editor at our sister site, NationalWorld.com, co-ordinated coverage of the Race for Life in the city for several years, as well as overseeing reporting of the charity's work in general.

At a ceremony at Allington Castle in Kent, he was presented with a trophy by the charity's chief executive Michelle Mitchell. The award is for "exceptional and consistent regional media support for the charity".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The citation read: "If there was a checklist of what makes the perfect regional coverage for CRUK, Tom Morton's pages at the Portsmouth News would tick every box. He shares each story uniquely, often working late into the night, to ensure they reach audiences across all platforms through print, online, video and social media.

"Tom's support for CRUK and the celebration of our work in his paper, is why Race for Life Portsmouth is the biggest event in the South Central region. He consistently provides CRUK with the space to raise funds, increase awareness of cancer and to promote our ongoing progress."

Tom, who worked at The News from 2008 until joining NationalWorld.com last summer, said: "At the ceremony, hearing people's astonishing stories of decades of volunteering, or raising tens of thousands of pounds, made our input slightly pale into insignificance!