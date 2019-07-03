Former Portsmouth pub gets a new name - The Dinlo

It's the fantasy Portsmouth pub name, brought to life.

The former Battle of Minden in St Mary’s Road, Kingston, has been boarded up for more than two years after its closure in January 2017.

The Battle of Minden in 2012'Picture: Malcolm Wells (122018-7492)

But someone handy with an anagram has rearranged the letters over the front door to rename the building The Dinlo.

The pub was open for more than 70 years, and closed after Ray Shaw retired as landlord after almost 25 years there. It was thought to be the only pub in the country with that name – the title of a skirmish

during the Seven Years War between 1756 and 1763.

So far Portsmouth City Council has not received any planning application for the site.